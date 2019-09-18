Menu
Councillor Peter Masters - Gladstone Regional Council.
News

Council elects new face to water board

Matt Harris
18th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
COUNCIL will have a new appointee on the Gladstone Area Water Board after nominating Cr Peter Masters for the role.

Cr Masters takes over from Cr PJ Sobhanian, whose three-year term expired on Sunday.

Cr Sobhanian did not wish to extend his tenure period despite calls from his colleagues to do so.

Cr Masters floated the idea of Cr Sobhanian staying on for a further six months in order to provide continuity heading into the March 2020 local government elections.

While thanking Cr Masters for his confidence in him, Cr Sobhanian reiterated that he always intended to step down after his term expired.

He said he had a great time on the board but it was time for someone to bring a new skillset to the role.

Councillors floated the option of not appointing a representative, but ultimately decided to stick with one.

Cr Natalia Muszkat also nominated for the position.

GAWB was contacted for comment.

Gladstone Observer

