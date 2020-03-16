Council Elections: Early voting off to a flyer

Campaigner Jing Barrientos and candidate Rio Ramos practice an elbow bump as a handshake substitute at the first day or pre-poll voting in Gladstone.

The escalation of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus made for an unusual opening of pre-poll voting for council elections today.

Voters in Gladstone were out in force, with a queue forming before doors opened at 9am.

Candidate Mick McAullay said the line-up was about 50 people.

"The consensus among the voters is they want to get out early because they're not sure what's going to happen," Mr McAullay said.

There was a push from the Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils to explore whether the election could be entirely done via postal voting, or if the deadline to apply could be extended.

"This request is made in view of concerns voiced in our respective communities about the genuine risk of transmission of 'COVID-19' at polling booths in Central Queensland and in other areas state-wide," CQROC Chairman Bill Ludwig wrote in a letter to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the Electoral Commission of Queensland had advised it was unable to adjust yesterday's 7pm cut-off, but pre-poll opening hours and days could be extended.

ECQ is also advising people to bring their own pens and pencils.

Early voting is open from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday this week and 9am to 6pm next week.

Cr Burnett said he hoped times would be extended, particularly in a city such as Gladstone that had many shift workers.

Lyn Keetch and Mark Pershouse accept hand sanitiser from councillor Desley O'Grady at pre-poll this morning in Gladstone.

More than two-thirds of GRC candidates have committed to going flyer-free at the polling booths for this election.

Over the weekend Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said in view of the escalation of the virus, he had changed his mind and would not use flyers.

"This is for the protection of both the general public and my volunteers," Cr Trevor said.

The Federal Government has imposed a 14-day quarantine period after returning from overseas and restrictions on public gatherings of more than 500 people.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also expanded social distancing measures, advising "no more handshakes" as a precautionary step.

"That is a new move we've moved to, and that's something that I'll be practising, my Cabinet members, that you expect to see leaders and others now practising," Mr Morrison said.

Mr McAullay and fellow candidate Kyle Beale were not ruling out handshakes.

"I'm willing to shake anyone's hand; if they don't want to shake hands I'm happy with that," Mr Beale said.

Cr Desley O'Grady was offering voters hand sanitiser as they waited in line.

Cr O'Grady said she planned to spend as much time as she could talking to residents at pre-polling booths.

Cr Rick Hansen said it was encouraging to see voters taking advantage of early voting.

"The way we are now with the virus hanging around, things are being cancelled daily," Cr Hansen said.

"It's another world really."

Voter Brenda Donges lining up at this morning's pre-poll in Gladstone as Councillor Glenn Churchill hands out flyers.

Cr Natalia Muszkat said many people had made up their minds prior to arriving at the booth.

"There's eight candidates, they might still be indecisive about one or two but I'm pretty sure people have done their research," Cr Muszkat said.

It is the first campaign for council hopeful Rio Ramos who said the opening of voting was exciting.

Ms Ramos said the atmosphere with other candidates was friendly rather than competitive.

Councillor Glenn Churchill was handing out flyers and said there were always some voters who had not made up their minds.