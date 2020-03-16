Menu
The first day of pre poll for the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections
COUNCIL ELECTION: When and how you can vote

Tegan Annett
, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Mar 2020 11:15 AM
PRE-POLLING for the Gladstone Regional Council 2020 election has opened and already dozens of voters have exercised their democratic right, while dodging election day queues.

A steady stream of voters made their way through the Gladstone pre-polling booth when it opened at 9am today.

Early voting is available at 19 Toolooa St, Gladstone, Boyne Island Community Centre and Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre.

Pre-polling is available Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm this week.

From March 23-March 27 pre-polling is open from 9am - 6pm.

Meanwhile residents have until 7pm tonight to apply for postal voting by phoning 1300 881 665 or emailing ecq@ecq.qld.gov.au or online.

Electoral Commission Queensland is putting on extra staff and advising residents to bring their own pen or pencil.

Polling booth locations on Saturday, March 28 include:

Agnes Water Community Centre,

Ambrose State School,

Wartburg State School,

Benaraby State School,

Bororen State School,

Mt Larcom Community Centre,

Calliope State School,

The Marian Centre Chanel College,

Clinton State School,

Gladstone Central State School,

Gladstone South State School,

Gladstone West State School,

Gladstone Uniting Church,

Miriam Vale Community Centre,

Mount Larcom State School,

Rosedale Memorial Hall,

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School,

Tannum Sands State High School,

Ubobo Memorial Hall and

Yarwun State School.

