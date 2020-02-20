COUNCIL ELECTION: Call for nominations looms

Rio Ramos has confirmed she will run in the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council election.

A LAWYER, a former federal election candidate and a cattle farmer are the latest to throw their hats in the ring for the March Gladstone Regional Council election.

Candidate nominations for Queensland’s local government elections are open from this Saturday until March 3.

All but two current councillors – PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters – are planning to run again.

Several residents have announced they will vie for a seat at the council: Mark McLachlan, Jordan Puku, Rio Ramos and Kyle Beale.

Mr McLachlan, of the Boyne Valley, announced late last year he would run in the 2020 election.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Kyle Ocka Beale.

Already he has published comments on his council candidate Facebook page about several issues including rates and fire management.

He said he would focus on “fixing local problems with a focus on infrastructure and economic development”.

Some residents may recognise Mr Puku from his campaign as a candidate for Flynn in the 2016 federal election.

Mr Puku announced via a Facebook video his intention to run for council.

“I’m not here to give you honeyed words and sweet talking you into voting for me,” he said.

“I’m here because I want to represent you.”

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Jordan Puku.

Solicitor and migration agent Ms Ramos has also confirmed she will run.

Ms Ramos said she would stand for “trust, transparency and empathy”.

Mr Beale said if elected, he would help drive economic growth.

Following the sale of his company MIPEC in 2018, Mr Beale said his main business interests are now in land and cattle.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett remains as the only mayoral candidate.

Elections for mayors and councillors across Queensland will be held on Saturday, March 28.