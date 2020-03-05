REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in

"LOOK out Chris Cameron," Kyle Beale joked after he drew the 21st spot on the ballot paper for the 2020 council election.

It was a lucky morning for some yesterday when Electoral Commission Queensland confirmed the all-important order the 21 candidates would sit on the ballot paper for the March 28 election.

Second-time council candidate Chris Cameron received the top spot, while Mr Beale was last.

Mr Cameron, a retired builder, said he was "quite happy" with the result.

"In 2016 I ran and I got 11, so it was around middle of the pack," he said.

"This is an excellent result as far as I'm concerned.

"It does give you a little bit of a lift, so I am hoping people can support me this time around."

In the 2016 council election four of the candidates in the top eight positions on the ballot paper - Cindi Bush, Peter Masters, Glenn Churchill and Chris Trevor - were elected.

The other four elected - Rick Hansen, Kahn Goodluck, PJ Sobhanian and Desley O'Grady - were positioned between 12 to 21.

At the time, Ms O'Grady was placed last.

This year Ms O'Grady fared far better, nabbing the fourth spot on the ballot.

She is the only sitting councillor to be in the top eight.

Mr Beale yesterday told The Observer he was not concerned about receiving the last spot.

"It's no big deal being last on the ballot paper," he said.

"It's about name recognition … if people are voting seriously they will look through all 21 names."

The contest for mayor is between incumbent Matt Burnett and Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns.

Cr Burnett's name will be on the top of the ballot paper.

"I think the ballot order does have an impact on the councillor vote, but not so much on the mayoral vote, especially this year with only two candidates," Cr Burnett said.

"It's nice to have drawn the top spot though."

The ballot order:

CAMERON, Chris

KEATING, Janine

RAMOS, Rio

O'GRADY, Desley

FLEMING, Phil

SPENCER, Vickie

WAGNER, Michelle

PUKU, Jordan Ryan

CHURCHILL, Glenn

BRANTHWAITE, Darryl

TREVOR, Chris

MCLACHLAN, Mark

TOMSETT, Craig

GLEIXNER, Dominique

GOODLUCK, Kahn

HANSEN, Rick

EARNSHAW, Gordon

MCAULLAY, Mick

MAY, Lorraine (Lori)

MUSZKAT, Natalia

BEALE, Kyle (Ocka)