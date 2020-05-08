'Happy to support': Council's $4500 food centre donation

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Food Centre's Jennifer De Salis and Sunrise Rotary Club President Michele Huth with a new $4500 freezer for the food centre organised by Rotary and funded by Gladstone Regional Council.

BREAD and frozen food will be in plentiful supply thanks to Gladstone Regional Council's $4500 contribution through Sunshine Rotary to buy a commercial freezer for the Gladstone Food Centre.

The food centre's Jennifer De Salis said the generosity of the council and invaluable work of Sunshine Rotary to organise the freezer would mean more food for the needy.

"This is going to mean that we are not going to have days where we have no bread to give out," Ms De Salis said.

"Some days we gets lots of donations of bread and other food and we can freeze what we are given.

"There will be less wastage and every time someone comes in and needs bread and frozen food we will have it for them."

The food centre is organised and run by the volunteers from St Saviours Anglican Church.

Sunshine Rotary Club and other Rotary clubs of the Gladstone region have been running a recent food donation drive for the food centre.

Spokesman Len Smith said when Rotary saw the desperate need for a commercial freezer Rotarians were more than happy to help the food centre.

"Graeme Bartlett was looking though our grants process to see what was available and we saw what council could offer us," Smith said.

"We put in our application and within 48 hours we had approval from council to go ahead and purchase this freezer from Gladstone Refrigeration and airconditioning, who will also look after the maintenance."

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said it was an absolute pleasure to hand over the money to Rotary to purchase the freezer.

"We know the good work that Rotary does, not only in Gladstone, but around the world so council was more than happy to support them," Mr Burnett said.

"Lots of families are doing it really tough right now, so to have an organisation like Sunrise Rotary supporting the fabulous work that the Anglican Church are doing, it helps our community in may ways."