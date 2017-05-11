Council in discussions on livestock project

WHAT'S NEXT? The Euroa Homestead on the Gladstone Mt Larcom road is part of plans for a livestock facility in the region.

PROJECTS that support jobs will be welcome in the Gladstone region.

That's the message Glenn Churchill, chair of Gladstone Regional Council's planning and development committee, wants to get across.

Cr Churchill said the council met with the developers of a potential livestock facility planned near the Euroa Homestead.

Asia Pacific Agri-Corp is the company behind plans to develop the high-tech state of the art meatworks in the State Development Area on the Gladstone-Mt Larcom Rd.

"At this stage the proponents are a major joint venture but it's still early days," Cr Churchill said.

"They were encouraged to come and speak to council, they have had some prior discussions and meetings with our experts ... so that they can get an understanding of the lay of the land."

Cr Churchill said with the potential development being built within the Gladstone State Development Area, discussions around the project were being held at a higher level than local government.

According to the proposal lodged with the Federal Government, the facility would be expected to process 400 to 2000 head of cattle per day at full operating capacity.

There is potential for 150 jobs at the facility.

"I think the most important aspect is that they're having a very good look at the Gladstone region, and effectively determining if their project can fit within the Gladstone State Development Area," Cr Churchill said.

"From a Gladstone Regional Council perspective we're pleased that they've actually come to us and had a commercial in confidence discussion with us because that allows us to play an active role as a referral agency in this project.

"We'd also like to thank our experts in the planning area and the elected members can also have a say in any likelihood of the project commencing."

Cr Churchill said the council anticipated they might see "something of a little more formal aspect" early next year.

If built, the facility will consist of the existing Gladstone Regional Council heritage-listed Euroa Homestead, an administration complex, abattoir, beef and hide processing plants, packing, freezing and storage rooms, together with ancillary feedlot, stockyards and service areas.

The plans have been lodged with the Australian Government Department of the Environment and Energy.