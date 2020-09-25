Menu
Usual localised flooding in the Baffle Creek area. Readers Pic – Sherril Lea
Council News

Council developing flood resilience projects

Jacobbe McBride
25th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has prompted Gladstone Regional Council to review the flood classifications in all catchments within GRC’s local government area.

BOM’s recommendation coincided with GRC developing flood resilience projects, titled Our Creek, Our Resilience.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the GRC wanted to hear from residents about how flooding impacts them.

Certain areas within the Gladstone Region are susceptible to riverine flooding and council are working to better understand, prepare for and work towards better flood management.

The first flood resilience project focuses on the Baffle Creek area, with several community

engagement initiatives to take place over the coming months.

Council officers will conduct their first piece of community engagement on Saturday, September 26 from midday-2pm at the Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival.

Community workshops will be held on October 26 and 27 in Baffle Creek and Lowmead respectively.

Further workshops will be held in Baffle Creek (23 November) and Agnes Water (24 November).

Residents can register their interest, and find out further information on the community workshops, via council’s conversations platform from September 26 until October 5.

Cr Matt Burnett said focusing on the Baffle Creek catchment area, which was prone to flooding, would be the first project to kick off the Our Creek, Our Resilience campaign.

“An important part of the Our Creek, Our Resilience project is understanding how flooding affects our community by checking flood modelling investigations with residents who live in flood-affected areas,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said BOM’s flood classification review process required community input, so the review of the flood classifications within the Baffle Creek catchment would be incorporated into this community engagement exercise.

The outcomes and findings from the Baffle Creek catchment area will be presented to the

community in February 2021.

Please visit HERE for more information and to register your interest in one of the upcoming community workshops.

