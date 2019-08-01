Council, developer in talks as pool plans are revised

POOL: Tannum Sands residents are hopeful the region will have more than a safe beach, with discussions under way to build a public aquatic centre.

GLADSTONE Regional Council and a developer are in discussion as the council considers a range of options to build an aquatic centre at Boyne Island-Tannum Sands.

The council allocated $250,000 to the project in the 2019-20 budget, allowing work to begin on a master plan and for investigations into possible sites to continue.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the Boyne Smelters Limited-owned Kalori site was unlikely to be chosen due to land tenure challenges but a new potential site had been found.

Land near the BITS golf course is now being considered, along with Canoe Point and council-owned land at Coronation Dr.

Cr Burnett said discussions were also underway with the owner of a development who proposed to build an aquatic centre at Boyne-Tannum to lease to the council to operate.

"We'll consider (the developer's) plans but we're not going to put other plans on hold," Cr Burnett said.

"We've had developers make promises before who have walked out.

One of the proposed sites for the Boyne Tannum pool - 10 Canoe Point Road. Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre feasibility study. Contributed

"I'm interested to hear more... but we will still look at putting together a detailed design for the potential locations."

Cr Burnett said no promises of financial support had been made from the federal or state governments.

He expected lobbying for funds would be easier once the council knew where the aquatic centre would be built, what it would feature and the cost of construction.

Cr Burnett said the council was committed to the project and hoped construction would start in 2021.

One of the proposed sites for the Boyne Tannum pool - Coronation Drive. Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre feasibility study. Contributed

"You don't put that kind of money into a budget unless you're serious," he said.

"I'm 100 per cent committed, as is my council, to building a pool for Boyne-Tannum."

Last year a community survey was held to understand what residents would want included at the aquatic centre and the preferred site.

Cr Burnett said respondents were evenly split between the three sites originally considered: Kalori, Canoe Point and Coronation Dr.