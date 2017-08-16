Council to develop flying fox strategy for Miriam Vale

MIRIAM VALE residents have been invited to work with Gladstone Regional Council to help manage a flying fox roost at Alf Larson Park (also known as Lions Park).

Several trees near the children's playground in Blomfield Street are occupied by flying fox roosts from mid-Spring through to Autumn, including a large fig tree.

The issue has caused concern in previous years for local residents concerned about the impact on the playground, and ultimately the town's tourism industry.

The council has enlisted environmental consultants from Ecosure to host a workshop next week to help the community develop a plan to manage the animals.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the plan should create a framework for managing health, economic and community amenity issues, while also providing for flying fox conservation.

"A key objective of the council's flying fox management plan is to minimise the human/wildlife conflict at the flying fox creche tree," Cr Burnett said.

The workshop is also designed to promote awareness of the ecological importance of flying foxes, while at the same time looking to hear ideas and feedback about management options.

An online survey about flying fox awareness is also available on the council's website.

The workshop will be held at Miriam Vale Community Hall on Thursday August 24 from 5pm to 7pm.

Interested residents should contact Gladstone Regional Council on 4977 6899 or email parks@gladstone.qld.gov.au by Tuesday August 22 to RSVP.

Light refreshments will be provided.