Council declares public holiday this month

Observer reporter takes a step on the wild side ahead of the Gladstone Show. This year’s show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has declared a public holiday on Monday, August 10.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the public holiday will align with the Royal Queensland Show, the Ekka, which is being held online from August 7 to 17, due to the Novel coronavirus COVID-19 health emergency.

"The Queensland Government has a gazetted list of show holiday dates, with many Local Government Areas surrounding the Gladstone Region also recognising 10 August as their show holiday date," Cr Burnett said.

Council offices, including Gladstone Region Pound, will be closed on August 10 for the Show Public Holiday.

Benaraby Landfill and council transfer stations will remain open.

This years Gladstone Show was also cancelled due to COVID health restrictions.

Visit The Gladstone Regional Council website for more information on show holiday dates.