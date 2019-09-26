'Slow, painful deaths': Dog bait debate at council meeting

BAITING: The use of 1080 to bait wild dogs and dingoes was hotly debated at the council meeting.

BAITING: The use of 1080 to bait wild dogs and dingoes was hotly debated at the council meeting. Contributed

A DEBATE over the new Biosecurity Plan took a philosophical turn yesterday when a war of words over controversial poison 1080 erupted during the Fraser Coast council meeting.

The discussion started when the use of 1080 was criticised by Mayor George Seymour.

He said the poison caused a slow and painful death and he was not in favour of its use.

Councillors Denis Chapman and James Hansen made the point that at the moment there was no viable alternative to 1080 when it came to managing pest animals.

Cr Chapman also added that he had witnessed the slow and painful death many animals being ripped apart by dingoes and he didn't think it was right to place the welfare of dingoes and wild dogs ahead of protecting people's livestock.

Cr David Lewis said when comparing the slow and painful death caused by an animal that was hunting to a similar death caused by poison baits, one had to ask oneself if it was right to punish the wild dogs when a dingo had no choice in being born a dingo and, just like any other living creature, had to feed itself.

He said some members of the council was placing a moral expectation on dingoes that the animals could not be expected to meet.

Cr Stuart Taylor also objected to the use of 1080 in the plan.

Eventually the plan was adopted by a vote of eight to three.

Cr Chapman said as someone who grew up on the land, he had seen first hand how important it was to manage both noxious weeds and animal pests.

He said it was up to people throughout the region to be the eyes and ears of the council and reporting sightings of any plant or animal that needed removing.

"You could be having a picnic in the park and see some lantana in a gully," Cr Chapman said.

"It will eventually take over the gully.

"On Monday morning, report it to the council."

Cr Hanson said controlling invasive weeds and animals came at a huge cost of landholders, including council.

"Last year Biosecurity Officers inspected and treated 70,000 kilometres of council roads for weeds as well as working with landowners in 29 localities to undertake inspection programs, including inspecting 60 properties each month as part of an ongoing Parthenium management program," he said.

"As part of a trapping program the team monitors 81 traps and caught 26 feral cats, 13 foxes, four dogs and 10 pigs.

"The team also undertook the landholder education at the Tiaro Field Day, Teebar Rodeo and Maryborough markets."