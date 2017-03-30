Council cuts debt $37m, says unlike local industry, didn't axe workers

FORTY million dollars.

That's the difference between the current Gladstone Regional Council and the former.

In 12 months the council debt has been slashed from $178 million to $141 million.

The result, according to deputy mayor Chris Trevor is from "fiscal restraint".

The council plans to continue to exercise this restraint in the hope of getting the debt down to $106m by the end of this council term, which ends in 2020.

This is a cut of $72m over four years, and the council's long-term financial plan has set the goal for the council debt to sit at just $43m by 2026.

The topic was brought up in the Gladstone Regional Council meeting March 21, after one councillor had noticed rumours on Facebook that the council debt had grown.

Evidently this was not the case, as Cr Trevor said the council actually held back from reducing the debt further.

He said while the potential to do so was there, the council decided that it was better to "finely balance" the reduction so as to "not compromise the community with harsh austerity measures with little regard for the public benefit test".

"This council has worked day and night to reduce debt by regularly reviewing forward projections borrowings and major capital investments," Cr Trevor said.

"Our eyes are constantly on the ball."

Cr Trevor said the council didn't want to adopt the same "slash and burn" measures as Gladstone industry did to cut costs, which left the community "suffering".

He said that method of cutting costs was "trashing the economy of Gladstone".

"Yes we too must run council like a business and we do," Cr Trevor said.

"But we will not be in the game of drastically reducing services or failing to invest in increased capital funding which would result in the next council playing catch up and increasing rates to compensate."

Cr Trevor said in light of the rumours posted to Facebook it was time the public were made aware the council had acted "consciously to support businesses".

"We did this by directly not following in the footsteps of local industry that acted to lower their own costs - and put the Gladstone community at risk," he said.

"The aim is to be be able to hold ourselves up without the support of the industry - if we attempted to lower the council debt any further we would have to cut jobs.

"And now, our current debt is well within acceptable parameters set by the Queensland Treasury."

DREAM TEAM: Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor. Paul Braven GLA090317PHILIPS

The deputy mayor also paid great respects to the current mayor, Matt Burnett, and said taking on the role he had a "big job ahead of him".

"We have to absolutely commend the mayor in what he has been able to achieve in the past 12 months," Cr Trevor said.

"And the councillors - this council - is a once in a generation council and I couldn't be more proud to work with these people, and the Gladstone community."