28°
News

Council cuts debt $37m, says unlike local industry, didn't axe workers

Sarah Barnham
| 30th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
TEAM WORK: The Gladstone Regional Council; Mayor Matt Burnett, Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Rick Hansen, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr Cindi Bush and Cr Peter Masters. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
TEAM WORK: The Gladstone Regional Council; Mayor Matt Burnett, Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Rick Hansen, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr Cindi Bush and Cr Peter Masters. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORTY million dollars.

That's the difference between the current Gladstone Regional Council and the former.

In 12 months the council debt has been slashed from $178 million to $141 million.

The result, according to deputy mayor Chris Trevor is from "fiscal restraint".

The council plans to continue to exercise this restraint in the hope of getting the debt down to $106m by the end of this council term, which ends in 2020.

This is a cut of $72m over four years, and the council's long-term financial plan has set the goal for the council debt to sit at just $43m by 2026.

The topic was brought up in the Gladstone Regional Council meeting March 21, after one councillor had noticed rumours on Facebook that the council debt had grown.

Evidently this was not the case, as Cr Trevor said the council actually held back from reducing the debt further.

He said while the potential to do so was there, the council decided that it was better to "finely balance" the reduction so as to "not compromise the community with harsh austerity measures with little regard for the public benefit test".

"This council has worked day and night to reduce debt by regularly reviewing forward projections borrowings and major capital investments," Cr Trevor said.

"Our eyes are constantly on the ball."

Cr Trevor said the council didn't want to adopt the same "slash and burn" measures as Gladstone industry did to cut costs, which left the community "suffering".

He said that method of cutting costs was "trashing the economy of Gladstone".

"Yes we too must run council like a business and we do," Cr Trevor said.

"But we will not be in the game of drastically reducing services or failing to invest in increased capital funding which would result in the next council playing catch up and increasing rates to compensate."

Cr Trevor said in light of the rumours posted to Facebook it was time the public were made aware the council had acted "consciously to support businesses".

"We did this by directly not following in the footsteps of local industry that acted to lower their own costs - and put the Gladstone community at risk," he said.

"The aim is to be be able to hold ourselves up without the support of the industry - if we attempted to lower the council debt any further we would have to cut jobs.

"And now, our current debt is well within acceptable parameters set by the Queensland Treasury."

 

 

DREAM TEAM: Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor.
DREAM TEAM: Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor. Paul Braven GLA090317PHILIPS

The deputy mayor also paid great respects to the current mayor, Matt Burnett, and said taking on the role he had a "big job ahead of him".

"We have to absolutely commend the mayor in what he has been able to achieve in the past 12 months," Cr Trevor said.

"And the councillors - this council - is a once in a generation council and I couldn't be more proud to work with these people, and the Gladstone community."

Gladstone Observer
SEVERE WARNING: 200MM, destructive winds pummel Gladstone: VIDEO

SEVERE WARNING: 200MM, destructive winds pummel Gladstone:...

Ex - Tropical Cyclone Debbie is currently right on top us of, and not easing up anytime soon.

Council cuts debt $37m, says unlike local industry, didn't axe workers

TEAM WORK: The Gladstone Regional Council; Mayor Matt Burnett, Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Rick Hansen, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr Cindi Bush and Cr Peter Masters. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

The council could have reduced the debt more, but decided against it

'It's Gladstone families who lose' with industry under threat: Senator

Senator Anthony Chisholm said 'the deck was stacked against' local aluminium industry workers, including those at Queensland Alumina Limited.

SENATOR Anthony Chisholm told Parliament 'it is Gladstone who loses'

Monadelphous workers win backpay

Employees from Monadelphous, who were working at QAL, received backpay after a union fight.

Public holiday entitlement fight ends in win for workers

Local Partners

'Unity Bricks' to brighten up city centre

A SECTION of the Gladstone CBD will be transformed in May.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Workshop to provide chance for regional artists

Julie Chesterman and Viv Fiedler show off some of the artwork by Judy Drew.

ONE of Australia's finest artists will run a workshop in May.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

GALLERY: Bikinis will dazzle judges

READY: Entrants Patience McDonell, Jessie Tobin and Ash Anderson with Angels Promotions' Leaonie Gleeson, Rocky Glen Hotel functions coordinator Abbey Osborn and head judge Krystal Brezigar.

International competition in Gladstone

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 $445,000

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

Size and Location... What more could you want?

21 Wivenhoe Close, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This allotment is approximately 1,111m2 in size and situated at the end ... $130,000

This allotment is approximately 1,111m2 in size and situated at the end of quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable location of Clinton, surrounded by quality homes. The...

BARGAIN BUYING FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT!

5/35 Butler Street, New Auckland 4680

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 5/35 Butler Street to the market. This is a great opportunity for the first home buyer or astute investor to take...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $235,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!