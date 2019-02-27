Council could sell 67 properties to recoup unpaid rates

Up to October, houses made up most of the building approvals (94%) for the year.

DOZENS of properties could be forcibly sold by Gladstone Regional Council in a bid to recoup unpaid rates worth more than $900,000.

The council published a notice in the Queensland Government Gazette on February 22 of its intention to sell 67 properties in the Gladstone region. It said the properties are either at least three years' overdue for rates or charges, or default judgement has been granted by the Magistrates Court on vacant or commercial land.

The amounts owed range from $4000 to the highest unpaid rates and charges of $113,568 from the owners of a Goondoon St property.

The total amount owed to the council is more than $910,000.

The council is required to issue the notice of intention to the property owners to give them a final opportunity to pay the overdue rates or charges.

The landowners have three months to pay the rates and charges due before the council starts the process to auction off the properties.

Agnes Water is the suburb with the most homes at risk of being forcibly sold, with eight properties on the list.

Calliope and Tannum Sands both have five and Gladstone central, West Gladstone, Clinton and Telina all have four properties at risk.