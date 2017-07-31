Council could fast track water main fix for Gladstone street

WORK IN PROGRESS: Council workers repair the broken water main on Wassell St last week.

AGING pipes have caused pressures to rise on a Gladstone street this month.

Residents living on or near Wassell St at Clinton, just down the road from Gladstone Airport, are becoming increasingly irate after multiple breaks in the water main which runs underneath the road.

The main has been repaired three times between July 11 and July 26, after leaks began occurring towards the end of May.

Each time the main breaks, a council crew has to find the break, close the road, dig up the street, repair the break, flush the main to remove air and dirty water, and test chlorine levels before filling the hole and re-opening the street.

Damage to front yards and to the bitumen road itself has also occurred due to the underground pressure that accompanies each significant break.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said her front yard had been flooded by water bubbling up through her front lawn less than 24 hours after the council had closed the street to repair a previous break.

"It's ridiculous. We can't keep having this,” she said.

"I've told (the council) but they don't seem to be able to do much.

"They're here straight away (when it breaks), but ... the next morning I'm getting up, and the front is flooded.

"We've also been left to clean (some of) it up.”

LEFT: A council worker inspects water coming out of the flushed main. PHOTO: Andrew Thorpe Andrew Thorpe

Another affected resident told The Observer he was considering hiring a solicitor because of the repeated disruptions.

Gladstone Regional Council director of engineering services Paul Keech said the council was aware of the problem and was considering fast-tracking a planned fix for the most severely affected area.

"It is a combination of aging brittle mains and pressure fluctuations in the pipeline as water moves to and from the reservoir in Clinton,” he said.

"Council is constructing a new main up to the Clinton Reservoir.

"Once installed, we will have a main to directly feed the reservoir and a main to feed the residential areas from the reservoir.

"This will reduce the pressure fluctuations in the main that feeds the houses in and around Wassell St.”

Mr Keech said the new infrastructure was on track to be completed by late August, but in the meantime the council was considering a more urgent option.

"In response to the recent spate of main breaks in the Clinton area, the council is investigating options to bring forward the replacement program for these specific sections of the main,” he said.