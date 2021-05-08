Council commence $150,000 CBD footpath works

Gladstone Regional Council have commenced footpath works in the CBD as part of the Gladstone CBD – Walking Network Plan and Priority Works project.

Council will construct a 2.5 metre wide footpath from 1 Goondoon Street (Gladstone Yacht Club) to the Lord Street roundabout.

These footpath works are part of the Gladstone CBD – Walking Network Plan and Priority Works project which is fully funded by the State Government’s Department of Transport and Main Roads’ Queensland Walking Strategy 2019-2029.

The $150,000 project also includes footpath works on Tank Street, which commenced on April 19 with an expected completion date of May 22 2021.

The Lord Street works are expected to be finished by 10 June 2021, weather permitting, with the works to be carried out between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

The works will also include the installation of three pram ramps on the corner of Lord Street and Goondoon Street.

GRC Councillor Rick Hansen said the new pathway would greatly benefit pedestrians in an area linking three thoroughfares.

“A workshop with key stakeholders, organised by Department of Transport and Main Roads,

identified Goondoon Street, East Shores and the Marina as popular places to walk, with the

Goondoon Street and Lord Street intersection being the key piece of infrastructure linking all three sites,” Cr Hansen said.

“Constructing a footpath from Gladstone Yacht Club to the Lord Street roundabout will provide greater safety for residents while improving network connectivity for the community.”

Cr Hansen said pedestrians would need to detour the works area by using footpaths on the opposite side of the road during the construction period and urged motorists to drive carefully near the works area.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Queensland Government was leading by example by partnering with local government to make walking an obvious and healthy choice for all Queenslanders.

“The Queensland Government is investing $2.5 million over three years to deliver infrastructure and programs encouraging more people to walk,” Mr Butcher said.

“We want walking to be the clear choice for health, recreation and transport, particularly for short trips.”

Visit HERE to keep up to date with the Gladstone CBD – Walking Network Plan and Priority Works project.

