Council claims prestigious award

Six awards categories were presented at a virtual awards ceremony with the council winning the Asset Management Diversity Award.

Gladstone Regional Council added another bow to its quiver recently after claiming a prestigious award via a virtual ceremony.

On Friday, October 16, GRC won an award at the Asset Management Council’s Asset Management Excellence Awards.

The Asset Management Excellence Awards help recognise excellence in the management of

physical assets, while also celebrating the successes of individuals or teams.

The Diversity category recognised and promoted the positive contribution made by organisations that demonstrate a long-term commitment to diversity within the asset management community.

Gladstone Regional Council CEO Leisa Dowling said it was exciting to win the Asset Management Diversity Award given the calibre of competition on show at the awards.

“It was really pleasing to win this award and a fitting way to recognise the efforts put in by Gladstone Regional Council employees who have assisted in our journey towards diversity in asset management,” Ms Dowling said.

“As one of only two local governments listed as finalists among a group featuring major companies and organisations, this award gives council employees great motivation and encouragement that their work in the asset management space is appreciated and recognised.

“Council’s vision to Connect, Innovate and Diversify has helped position our organisation to achieve great outcomes and foster a culture that strives to connect with the community, promote innovation and celebrate diversity.”

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the award was a fantastic achievement for council and offered his congratulations to all employees involved in the process.

“Council employees should be extremely proud of what they have achieved, and I have no doubt this hard work and dedication will continue into the future,” Cr Burnett said.

“I know our employees are continually seeking innovative opportunities that support smart

infrastructure decisions and operational excellence.

“By focusing on diversification, we can help continue to grow the Gladstone Region and expand opportunities for residents, businesses and organisations.”