COUNCIL: CEO plans sweeping organisational changes

"I CAN'T watch an organisation deliver inefficient services to customers. We have to be more efficient."

CEO Roslyn Baker started with GRC in August last year and admitted that at nearly three-quarters of the way through this financial year only 40 per cent of work had been completed.

She says the problem is not the fault of council's workers but because the planning function was completely decentralised to different departments.

"They had to agree with each other about what was needed to get the work done but ultimately there is no one decision maker," she said.

"We've tied our people up in so many layers of red tape that it takes us up to 10 times longer to get a truck on the road than it does for the private sector."

"We had ridiculous examples where we would lay a footpath or road and then the plumbers would come along and pull it up to put a pipe under it.

"We're looking at rescheduling all of that. Work will be started earlier and customers will get the work done in the year they expect it."

So how does such a vital organisation find itself in that kind of position?

"Queensland went through amalgamation and there's tough decisions that clearly weren't made when the organisation was formed. We're still suffering from that lack of amalgamation," Ms Baker said.

"Then Gladstone got into one of the biggest booms in history with LNG, so there really wasn't any time for people, it was just get the work out the door.

"You can imagine the development applications coming in."

But she says there's never been a better time for the council to put forward a solid foundation for moving forward into the future.

"We have some breathing space right now. We need to implement the technology of the future," she said.

"Hopefully we can bring more work in-house so we can stop sending work to out-of-town contractors.

"I see that as future-proofing jobs for the people who choose to work in GRC now and in the future."

Roslyn Baker has her sight set on Gladstone becoming the leading asset management council Queensland and sees the process as an opportunity to take council and the people employed there into the 21st century with technology.

She says some of the engineers would become the most sought after in the state and the current changes would allow them to build the unique skill set just starting to emerge in local government.

CHANGES AHEAD