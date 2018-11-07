Council to reveal new CEO this week

AN ANNOUNCEMENT on Gladstone Regional Council's search for a new chief executive officer is expected to be made this week.

The council will make the appointment from within to replace Roslyn Baker, who resigned in early September.

General manager of strategy and transformation and long-term senior leader of the council, Leisa Dowling, assumed the role as acting CEO.

Leisa Dowling, acting Chief Executive Officer of Gladstone Regional Council, at the September 2 council meeting. Matt Taylor GLA021018COUN

Mayor Matt Burnett said interviews were conducted last week.

"We advertised internally and Cr (Peter) Masters, myself and a representative from LGAQ (Local Government Association of Queensland) sat through interviews last Friday and that panel made a recommendation on who to appoint," Cr Burnett said.

"We had a number of internal applicants and our panel made a recommendation to council to appoint one of those people.

"What council has done (yesterday) is delegate authority to me to negotiate the package."

Cr Burnett would not reveal how many applied for the job.

"They were very high applications and we could've chosen a number of people and the person we chose, we believe, is the best to lead the organisation going forward."