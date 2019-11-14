Council calls in debt collectors for unpaid rates

NORTH Burnett Regional Council will call in the debt collectors for 188 outstanding rates assessments worth more than $500,000 if payment arrangements are not made.

A report prepared for council at its October 30 meeting said that ratepayers with outstanding assessments have been issued reminder notices and attempts have been made to contact them.

External debt collection will begin with a letter of demand being sent to the ratepayer from the agency, stating that if outstanding rates are not paid or an acceptable arrangement is not entered into within 14 days of the date of the letter council will commence legal action.

The exact amount owed under these 188 assessments is $523,487.70.

Council provided a breakdown of how many assessments came from each of the North Burnett's six towns:

Biggenden: 36 assessments totalling $84,916.25

Eidsvold: 15 assessments totalling $57,565.97

Gayndah: 39 assessments totalling $114,513.23

Monto: 52 assessments totalling $160,289.38

Mundubbera: 29 assessments totalling $69,884.26

Mount Perry: 17 assessments totalling $36,318.61

Furthermore, the report said council is working on 45 properties, with a combined outstanding balance of $667,899.29, that have reached the sale of land stage as previously approved by council.

The report noted that outstanding rates should be clawed back "in a proactive and timely manner" to avoid the value of outstanding rates on properties exceeding the recoverable amount upon their sale.

The total value of council's outstanding rates is $2,089,362.74