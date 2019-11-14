Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Council calls in debt collectors for unpaid rates

Alex Treacy
, alex.treacy@cnbtimes.com.au
14th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTH Burnett Regional Council will call in the debt collectors for 188 outstanding rates assessments worth more than $500,000 if payment arrangements are not made.

A report prepared for council at its October 30 meeting said that ratepayers with outstanding assessments have been issued reminder notices and attempts have been made to contact them.

External debt collection will begin with a letter of demand being sent to the ratepayer from the agency, stating that if outstanding rates are not paid or an acceptable arrangement is not entered into within 14 days of the date of the letter council will commence legal action.

The exact amount owed under these 188 assessments is $523,487.70.

Council provided a breakdown of how many assessments came from each of the North Burnett's six towns:

 

  • Biggenden: 36 assessments totalling $84,916.25
  • Eidsvold: 15 assessments totalling $57,565.97
  • Gayndah: 39 assessments totalling $114,513.23
  • Monto: 52 assessments totalling $160,289.38
  • Mundubbera: 29 assessments totalling $69,884.26
  • Mount Perry: 17 assessments totalling $36,318.61

Furthermore, the report said council is working on 45 properties, with a combined outstanding balance of $667,899.29, that have reached the sale of land stage as previously approved by council.

The report noted that outstanding rates should be clawed back "in a proactive and timely manner" to avoid the value of outstanding rates on properties exceeding the recoverable amount upon their sale.

The total value of council's outstanding rates is $2,089,362.74

council debt debt collector rates unpaid rates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HORROR VIDEO: Attempted rape at East Shores recorded by 17yo

        premium_icon HORROR VIDEO: Attempted rape at East Shores recorded by 17yo

        News FAMILY of a Gladstone teen charged with attempted rape were in court when police played mobile phone footage taken during the alleged offending.

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Report on port’s future released

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Report on port’s future released

        News A REPORT which identifies areas for future development around the Port of Gladstone...

        Man grows field of marijuana crops to treat anxiety

        premium_icon Man grows field of marijuana crops to treat anxiety

        News Sad circumstances led a Gladstone man to self-medicate his anxiety

        Crafty fundraiser for fires

        premium_icon Crafty fundraiser for fires

        News Community gets behind young girl who wanted to help those affected by the bush...