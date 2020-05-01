Menu
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett
Council calls for Philip St aged care providers

Staff writer
1st May 2020 12:00 PM
GLADSTONE Regional Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from retirement and aged care providers to build, operate and maintain a facility at the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.

Mayor Matt Burnett said a Development Permit was current over the site, including a Preliminary Approval Development Code, which sets the development intent and assessment provisions for several precincts over the site.

"This Preliminary Approval allows for the development of a mix of use types within this portion of the site and provides an opportunity for a retirement and aged care facility be developed," Cr Burnett said.

"Expressions of Interest must address several evaluation criteria with weighting given in Quality Management, Environmental Management, Work Health and Safety Management, and Financial Capacity.

"We are seeking experienced aged care providers with a demonstrated capability and capacity for project delivery and operation."

The EOI period opens on Saturday and submissions must be lodged electronically via LG Tender Box (www.lgtenderbox.com.au) by 5pm on Tuesday, July 28.

