Council calls for patience with road resurfacing

GLADSTONE Region Council has allayed concerns over its road resurfacing program in the Clinton and West Gladstone suburbs.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said Council had received several enquiries from residents regarding the appearance of the resurfacing work during the ongoing works.

"The Clinton and West Gladstone works were part of Council's microsurfacing program which incorporates less heavily trafficked roads, whereas roads that draw heavy traffic are resurfaced using asphalt," Cr Trevor said.

"Microsurfacing is a different product to asphalt, but it achieves the same result through the reapplying of a protective coating to the road surface to preserve and extend the life of the underlying pavement, and reinstatement of a skid resistant surface for vehicles to travel safely on."

Whereas asphalt is applied between 30mm and 50mm thick depending on the volume of traffic the road carries, microsurfacing is applied about 10mm thick and is a water-based bitumen product with polymers and fibres added to provide flexibility and reduce surface cracking.

In addition, microsurfacing costs about $10 per square metre to apply in comparison to $25 to $35 per square metre for asphalt.

Cr Trevor said there were visible differences between the two products within their first few weeks of their application and that this had prompted the concerns expressed by some residents.

"Asphalt will immediately provide a tight surface which is subject to minimal disturbance by traffic whereas micro-surfacing will appear to be less tight and is subject to minor displacement by traffic,"he said.

"The result of applying microsurfacing is that a fine grit, less than 5mm in size, becomes visible but this material loss is generally minimal and an expected result of this type of treatment.

"Ultimately, microsurfacing provides a better skid-resistant treatment to that of asphalt and, once the product has been completed its curing process over the next few weeks, Council will run its street sweeper along the treated streets to collect the fine grit material.

"Within a month to six weeks it will be difficult to tell the difference between streets with an asphalt surface and those with that have been microsurfaced."