Council called on to streamline online strategy

ROAD CLOSED: Fingerboard Rd at Miriam Vale (file photo). Matt Harris
Andrew Thorpe
GLADSTONE Regional Council is facing calls to streamlined develop a social media strategy for natural disasters after confusion reigned on Friday morning over a major road closure.

Fingerboard Rd was mistakenly declared open on the council's Facebook page, based on advice from council workers that turned out to be incomplete.

The road was opened several hours later after Main Roads officials requested a final bridge inspection.

"When we realised that (information was incorrect) we tried to let people know as soon as possible," local disaster coordinator Michael Colen said.

"At the end of these events we sit down and... look at what happened."

The list of road closures on the council's website is updated several times each day during flood events, but is often not immediately updated when roads are declared closed or open, leaving people to take to regional Facebook groups to ask if certain roads are closed or open.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads also maintains a separate map of road closures for roads that fall under its control.

Mayor Matt Burnett acknowledged the discussion on social media and thanked those who spoke in support of council workers struggling to relay information as quickly as possible.

"My team are doing the best they can," he said.

"One of our staff members was involved in an accident trying to provide information to the community.

"He was flown to Bundy hospital but is in a stable condition now."

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said he and other councillors were trying to share information on social media while also attending the LGAQ conference, which was being held in Gladstone this week.

