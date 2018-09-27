Council by-election details to be decided

BY-ELECTION: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett's preference is for the by-election to be conducted via a postal vote.

THE Gladstone Region is no closer to setting a date for a council by-election following the resignation of Councillor Cindi Bush last week.

By law, the by-election must be held within 12 weeks of the position becoming vacant, meaning it must be held before December 10.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett's preference is for the by-election to be conducted via a postal vote because it would have less impact on the community.

"We want as less impact on the community as possible and if we can have a postal ballot that will be a step towards that," Cr Burnett said following Cr Bush's resignation.

Queensland electoral commissioner Pat Vidgen said the type of by-election conducted is up to the discretion of Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

"The Local Government Minister will decide how the by-election is conducted, whether that be a full postal ballot or the more usual combination of polling booths and postal votes," Mr Vidgen said.

"The ECQ will then work with the council to set the date, but the by-election must be held within 12 weeks of the position becoming vacant, as stipulated in the Local Government Electoral Act."

"Nominations will open once the Notice of Election is published, and the forms will be available on the ECQ website or by contacting the Returning Officer, who'll have an office in the Gladstone Council area."

Results from the 2016 Gladstone Regional Council election. ECQ

The last council election was held in March 2016 when 21 people nominated for eight councillor positions.

Deputy mayor and former Member for Flynn Chris Trevor received the most votes, followed by Mrs Bush, Cr Rick Hansen and Dr PJ Sobhanian.

Kahn Goodluck edged out Alex Staines for the final councillor position by only 72 votes.