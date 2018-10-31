Council by-election candidate's call for more services

CAMPAIGNING: Tannum Sands woman Lynette Dahl is one of the six candidates for the Gladstone Regional Council by-election.

TANNUM Sands woman Lynette Dahl realised first hand the need for more aged care services when her mum had to relocate to Bundaberg.

With a worsening case of dementia and no rooms or beds available in Gladstone's aged care services, Ms Dahl's mum had to leave her family and support networks.

"It was a really hard time, because she was so far away from everyone," Ms Dahl said.

"Mum then got a spot at Bindaree (at Boyne Island) ... she was finally able to come home and now we can see her all the time. This all happened after the 2016 election, when I'd spoken about the lack of aged care and disability services in Gladstone."

Now preparing for her second attempt at being elected as a Gladstone Region councillor, Ms Dahl said she would campaign for facilities to make the Gladstone region a better place to live, including disability and education services.

Acknowledging these issues are outside council's main priorities of roads, rates and rubbish, she said the council can lobby the State Government for funding where it is needed.

"If you think you can retire here and be looked after you'll emotionally, physically and financially invest in the region," she said.

As for potentially replacing Cindi Bush, who championed the arts, Ms Dahl said she wanted more assistance for residents applying for arts funding and grants.

She also wants the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre to be more accessible for community arts.

The Gladstone-born woman, whose family has lived in the region for five generations, is working in a human resources role at Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

She also sells candles at markets from her stall Dahling Candles.