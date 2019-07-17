Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Mayor speaks out about 2019-20 council budget
News

COUNCIL BUDGET: Increases to rates, waste and water charges

Tegan Annett
liana walker
by and
17th Jul 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone Regional Council has announced an average general rate rise of 2.39 per cent across all services in today's 2019-20 budget. 

The average general rate will increase by 1.94 per cent. 

Here are the average increases to rates and charges: 

  • General rate: 1.94%
  • Water access: 2.08% 
  • Sewerage: 2.04%
  • Waste: 5.82% 
  • Gross rates: 2.39% 

With these increases, the net rate paid by the average residential ratepayer for 2019 - 20 will be $2855.89, up from $2789.11 last year. 

Water and sewerage charges differ across Boyne Island/Tannum Sands, Calliope, Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy and Miriam Vale/Bororen. 

Earlier this month the council announced the waste fee would increase, following a review of costs at the Benaraby Landfill. 

Gladstone Regional Council is handing down its 2019-20 budget today.
Gladstone Regional Council is handing down its 2019-20 budget today.

The budget said the associated costs of waste disposal and recycling has had significant cost pressures during the past financial year to the tune of $600,000. 

The refuse charge will increase to $345.50 per year, an increase of $19. 

In the report, it said the council debated against any rate increase. 

"Our economy cannot support excessive and unsustainable rate rises," it said. 

"We have worked extremely hard to reduce expenditure and implement efficiencies. 

"We acknowledge and expect to continue to identify and implement efficiencies and innovation to reduce costs." 

The council estimates the gross value of rates and charges proposed to be levied in 2019/20 is $151.89 million, compared to $146.85 million last year, an increase of 3.44 per cent.  

More Stories

council budget gladstone regional council ratepayers rates
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone region headed for a 'health crisis'

    premium_icon Gladstone region headed for a 'health crisis'

    Health Federal Government change will make it harder to attract doctors to region.

    O'Dowd backs health policy amid 'death spiral' warnings

    premium_icon O'Dowd backs health policy amid 'death spiral' warnings

    Politics Private health faces 'death spiral', new report warns.

    Council budget reveals $1.8 million surplus

    premium_icon Council budget reveals $1.8 million surplus

    Breaking Mayor Matt Burnett reveals 2019-20 budget surplus.

    Gladstone Show on its 'last legs': Deputy Mayor

    premium_icon Gladstone Show on its 'last legs': Deputy Mayor

    Council News Council doubles down on new public holiday date for 2020.