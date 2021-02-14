Council blooding region’s next generation of creatives

Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) chair, Glenn Churchill said the EOI period would be open for the entire year.

The Gladstone Regional Council have asked the community to share their artistic flare, skills and knowledge all for a good cause.

The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum (GRAGM) are is seeking Expressions of Interest from artists, creatives, teachers, and enthusiasts to conduct art class tutoring for adults, starting from April 2021.

Potential tutors should have skills in the following broad areas:

– Painting

– Drawing and printmaking

– Jewellery

– Ceramics and sculpture

– Design

– Textiles and craft

– Performing arts

– Creative writing

– Photography

– Digital

– Film and media

– Indigenous programs

– Our natural world

– Woodwork and metalwork,

– Fitness,

– Wellbeing and lifestyle

– Preservation

– Heritage Programs.

Gladstone Region Councillor and Regional Arts Development Fund chair Glenn Churchill said the EOI period would be open for the entire year, with the first lot of classes running in line with the Term two school calendar.

“The majority of these classes will be held at GRAGM, either daily, after hours, and/or at weekends depending on the tutor’s availability,” Councillor Churchill said.

“GRAGM will work with each successful tutor to tailor classes to suit their skills as well as community needs.”

Expressions of Interest can be emailed to gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au with the subject line

‘Tutoring Art Classes at GRAGM’.

Please include your CV and a cover letter outlining your skills and expertise.

The deadline for Term two submissions is Friday, March 5.

For more information, visit the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum website or call 4976 6766.

