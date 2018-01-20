Menu
Council backs push for bigger reef boats at Agnes

1770reef Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours launched from 1770 to Lady Musgrave Island.
Tegan Annett
MULTIPLE tourism operators have shown interest in using a 200-seat "fast cat" to transport tourists from Seventeen Seventy to Lady Musgrave Island.

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor said Agnes Water could benefit from attracting Chinese tourists, who currently travel to Cairns for Great Barrier Reef experiences.

He said the council and the Gladstone Development Board were in discussions with potential reef transfer operators to bring a larger vessel to Agnes Water.

"Regardless of if its blowing five knots, 25 or 40, we need a vessel capable of handling all conditions," Cr Trevor said.

"We have people who are considering establishing a (reef tour) business at Seventeen Seventy ... we're working closely with those proponents."

Cr Trevor said to establish a larger, successful reef tourism venture the Seventeen Seventy creek would need to have a sand push to solve the shallow entrance issues, which The Observer is campaigning for.

He said a shorter, flood-proof road to Agnes Water was also needed.

The council is advocating for State or Federal Government funding for the shorter access road between Gladstone and Agnes Water.

"Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy is reliant on tourism, it's critically important we create jobs in that area," Cr Trevor said.

"We're desperate to pull off a result."

Topics:  agnes water christmas holidays tourism

Gladstone Observer
