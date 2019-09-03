Council backs advocacy for hospital, health service concerns

CONCERNED RESIDENT: Gladstone resident Rob Milne raises his concerns for doctor recruitment to Gladstone doctor Gaston Boulanger who is advocating for better health services.

GLADSTONE doctor Gaston Boulanger asked Gladstone Regional Council to back independent hospital governance at the latest council meeting.

Dr Boulanger doubled down on previously raised concerns on Gladstone Hospital's lack of ICU and small operating theatres.

He asked the council if they supported the statement "CQHHS has failed to deliver the necessary improvements to the Gladstone Hospital for many years and an independent governance is required to move forward".

Councillor Rick Hansen said he "happily" supported it.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he had written to the Minister for Health Greg Hunt and copied in the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader and every Senator in Queensland on the issue.

"I've seen the situation with the (limited) beds. I've been there with both my parents in the last month and my dad was sharing rooms with ladies and they weren't very happy about that," Cr Burnett said.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said to be careful not to cast aspersions on the quality of the hospital staff.

"But at the end of the day one unnecessary loss of life is one too many," Cr Churchill said.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said he supported Dr Boulanger's continued advocacy.

Long-term Gladstone resident Rob Milne, who sat in the meeting, backed Dr Boulanger and said improved hospital facilities would provide more incentives for young people to work in Gladstone.

"I have a son that graduates next year in Melbourne and I would encourage him to come back to Gladstone," Mr Milne said. "He said he wouldn't come back and work here in Gladstone - to me it's honestly a big shame."

Dr Boulanger will meet with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher on Monday and Federal Minister for Rural Services Mark Coulton on Tuesday to further discuss the region's health concerns.

The CQHHS CEO Steve Williamson previously backed the hospital's provision of services.

"We've seen more patients, we've seen more scopes, we've seen more staff in this hospital," he said.

CQHHS executive director of Gladstone hospital Sandy Munro said the decision to form an independent board was for the state health minister.