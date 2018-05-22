Council back flips on unexpected speed limit increase

The speed limit at Round Hill Rd outside the Discovery Christian College was increased to 80km/h for one day.

PLEAS for a school zone at Discovery Christian College are picking up momentum after an unexpected day-long increase to the speed limit along Round Hill Rd.

Miscommunication between the Gladstone Regional Council and a traffic committee has been blamed for the increase from 60km/h to 80km/h outside the school last week.

Within one day it was reduced back to 60km/h, but it is unclear how long it will stay at that limit with a review into what speed drivers should be doing along that road under way.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was "disappointing" the speed limit had changed without his knowledge.

While he was aware of a change along Round Hill Rd, he was told the speed limit would not be increased outside the school.

"Ideally it should be 40 or 60 as a school zone, then revert back to 80 during non-school zone times," he said.

"I'm not a traffic manager, but as a parent with three kids who went to school and one still going, what I can see is it should be a school zone ... like every other school zone around Australia where you have to slow down."

The council announced in a media release published on March 16 that the speed limit would change south of the Discovery Christian College.

"At that time I was assured that meant it did not include the stretch outside the school ... I found out that morning that it had changed and I wasn't happy about it,' he said.

Cr Burnett said the Speed Management Committee - which is made up of council staff, the Department of Transport and Main Roads and police officers - believes the speed limit should be 80km/h outside the school because there is on-site parking.

Not having a school zone outside Discovery Christian College has been a controversial issue since the school opened in 2015, with some residents arguing it should be changed to ensure students' safety. Cr Burnett expects the review of the speed limit to be finished within a few months.