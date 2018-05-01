Council awaits environment report on balloons, straws

UP IN THE AIR: Gladstone Regional Council is waiting for an environment report on helium balloons and plastic straws.

THE future of using plastic straws and helium balloons is up in the air in Gladstone, as more Queensland councils vote to ban them for environmental reasons.

Last month Rockhampton and Bundaberg councils voted to change their local laws to ban the release of helium balloons.

In Rockhampton the new rules won't be implemented until the State Government signs off on them, but the council agreed to impose fines with a maximum penalty of $2500.

Gladstone Regional Council told The Observer yesterday it was waiting on a report on the environmental impact of helium balloons and plastic straws.

Once that is received, council is expected to consider the law changes at a general meeting.

If the council banned single-use plastic straws it would follow Moreton Bay and Cairns regional councils, which have both made the move.

The North Queensland councils announced in mid-April they would ban single-use plastic straws across their venues and offices after a lobbying campaign by 9-year-old Molly Steer.

Molly launched a campaign called Straw No More that has become a movement after she watched the documentary A Plastic Ocean with her mother.

Since then, Molly, now aged 10, has appeared on morning breakfast show Sunrise and news program The Project and encouraged councils and schools to ban plastic straws.

"I learned that oceans all over the world are filling up with plastic, and that plastic gets into our oceans and hurts the marine animals," she said on her www.strawnomore.org website.

"I want to ban plastic straws in every school in Tropical North Queensland. We owe it to the Great Barrier Reef."