Council approves global renewable player's Raglan solar farm

Eco Energy World's application for a material change of use for two Raglan properties has been approved. Mike Richards GLA130418SLAR

UK-based renewables developer, Eco Energy World has secured council approval for a solar farm at Raglan.

The company's application involved a material change of use for the two rural-zoned blocks at Raglan and was lodged in June 2017. It was approved in full this week.

The council's approval notice said the company must gain development permits for the operational, building, plumbing and drainage works.

The project, set on 1,138 hectares on 75 and 199 Epala Rd, could help Eco Energy World achieve its pledge to develop a minimum of 1GW of solar projects in Australia by 2019.

To date, the company which has a focus on developing renewable projects globally, has a portfolio of 200MW of solar production in Australia.

It also has approved solar projects in Chinchilla, Broadlea, Bouldercombe and Aramara.

The Raglan renewable farm is one of four solar projects on the horizon for the Gladstone region, none of which featured in the Queensland Major Projects Pipeline Report.

Renew Estate is forging ahead with its 300MW Rodds Bay solar farm with a development application lodged with the council on April 16.

The company has put plans for a second 32MW solar farm at Yarwun on hold, after the project's proximity to homes caused an outcry from rural residents.

Acciona Energy has workers on the ground at the Gladstone State Development Area land, secured to build a $500 million solar farm.

The Spanish company is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement for the State Government. At maximum capacity the solar farm will generate 265 megawatts of power, equivalent to the energy needs of about 122,000 households.