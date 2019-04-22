Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Rick Hansen with Cr Chris Trevor and Cr Peter Masters at the 2019 Australia Day Awards evening.
Cr Rick Hansen with Cr Chris Trevor and Cr Peter Masters at the 2019 Australia Day Awards evening. Mike Richards
News

Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

MATT HARRIS
by
22nd Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S not a fan of cold weather but councillor Rick Hansen has been nominated by Gladstone Regional Council to attend a conference in Canberra due to his experience.

The council authorised Cr Hansen - after he nominated - to attend the National Assembly of Local Government Conference in Canberra on June 16-19.

Cr Hansen has attended the conference previously as have mayor Matt Burnett and Cr Glenn Churchill.

The Australian Local Government Association's National General Assembly attracts more than 870 representatives from councils across the country.

The theme for 2019 is Future Focused and GRC has consistently approved delegate attendance at the conference.

The trip is expected to cost about $3500 including conference registration, travel, accommodation and some meals and incidentals.

More Stories

australian local government association canberra gladstone regional council rick hansen
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region

    'Definitely up': Thousands flock to Harbour Festival

    premium_icon 'Definitely up': Thousands flock to Harbour Festival

    News Event organisers said the festival was well received.

    Rio Tinto report reveals 'solid' start to year for Yarwun

    premium_icon Rio Tinto report reveals 'solid' start to year for Yarwun

    Business Results from Rio Tinto's first quarter report.

    REVEALED: All the winners of Tropical Wednesday

    premium_icon REVEALED: All the winners of Tropical Wednesday

    News Find out who took out the Tropical Wednesday competition.