Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

Cr Rick Hansen with Cr Chris Trevor and Cr Peter Masters at the 2019 Australia Day Awards evening. Mike Richards

HE'S not a fan of cold weather but councillor Rick Hansen has been nominated by Gladstone Regional Council to attend a conference in Canberra due to his experience.

The council authorised Cr Hansen - after he nominated - to attend the National Assembly of Local Government Conference in Canberra on June 16-19.

Cr Hansen has attended the conference previously as have mayor Matt Burnett and Cr Glenn Churchill.

The Australian Local Government Association's National General Assembly attracts more than 870 representatives from councils across the country.

The theme for 2019 is Future Focused and GRC has consistently approved delegate attendance at the conference.

The trip is expected to cost about $3500 including conference registration, travel, accommodation and some meals and incidentals.