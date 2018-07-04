Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park residents were opposed to the football club's proposal to build a car wash next door.
Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park residents were opposed to the football club's proposal to build a car wash next door. Mike Richards GLA090418CARW
Council News

Council approves controversial Olsen Ave car wash

Tegan Annett
by
4th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal to build a car wash, which was objected to by neighbours living in the caravan park next door, was approved by Gladstone Regional Council yesterday with 40 conditions.

After the proposal was rejected in 2014, the CQ Wolves Football Club's second attempt at moving ahead with a car wash at 1 Olsen Ave, New Auckland, was approved by councillors on the condition that it only operates between 7am and 8.30pm.

There were 55 submissions made against the project, mainly from residents living in the Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park, who worried about the extra noise, traffic and light the facility would bring.

Park resident Neville Butcher said he was "totally disappointed" with the council's decision.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said while councillors considered the objections, the project's approval was based on one major change between 2014 and today.

The first proposal was refused by the Department of Transport and Main Roads because it did not comply with airport zoning. But the regulations and zoning have since changed, which Cr Trevor said meant the council could approve the development without any impediments from the department or the airport.

"At the end of the day we accepted our officer's recommendations in relation to noise and lighting and have conditioned the application to safeguard as best we can the concerns of those residents," he said.

CQ Wolves Football president Brian Niven said they were extremely happy with the result and they would have a closer look at the conditions.

Some of the conditions include noise and lighting restrictions, building an acoustic fence, gaining operational works approval and to provide an amended traffic report.

Related Items

caravan park car wash gladstone regional council new auckland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    FISHERIES BLITZ: 67 notices dealt out in four days at 1770

    FISHERIES BLITZ: 67 notices dealt out in four days at 1770

    Environment FISHERMEN taking home undersized or too many fish were sprung during a recent blitz by fisheries officers, cracking down on illegal behaviour at 1770.

    Teen crowned Trainee of the Year for passion for Gladstone

    Teen crowned Trainee of the Year for passion for Gladstone

    News GLADSTONE teen Lisa Davies' has been crowned Trainee of the Year.

    How police ended 24 hours of madness on Gladstone's streets

    How police ended 24 hours of madness on Gladstone's streets

    Crime It took some luck to bring a safe end to the alleged crime spree.

    Five accused of Jeep crime spree appear in Gladstone court

    Five accused of Jeep crime spree appear in Gladstone court

    Crime None of the defendants were granted bail.

    Local Partners