Council approves controversial Olsen Ave car wash

Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park residents were opposed to the football club's proposal to build a car wash next door. Mike Richards GLA090418CARW

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal to build a car wash, which was objected to by neighbours living in the caravan park next door, was approved by Gladstone Regional Council yesterday with 40 conditions.

After the proposal was rejected in 2014, the CQ Wolves Football Club's second attempt at moving ahead with a car wash at 1 Olsen Ave, New Auckland, was approved by councillors on the condition that it only operates between 7am and 8.30pm.

There were 55 submissions made against the project, mainly from residents living in the Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park, who worried about the extra noise, traffic and light the facility would bring.

Park resident Neville Butcher said he was "totally disappointed" with the council's decision.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said while councillors considered the objections, the project's approval was based on one major change between 2014 and today.

The first proposal was refused by the Department of Transport and Main Roads because it did not comply with airport zoning. But the regulations and zoning have since changed, which Cr Trevor said meant the council could approve the development without any impediments from the department or the airport.

"At the end of the day we accepted our officer's recommendations in relation to noise and lighting and have conditioned the application to safeguard as best we can the concerns of those residents," he said.

CQ Wolves Football president Brian Niven said they were extremely happy with the result and they would have a closer look at the conditions.

Some of the conditions include noise and lighting restrictions, building an acoustic fence, gaining operational works approval and to provide an amended traffic report.