Council approves Christmas and New Year opening hours

Gladstone Regional Council has approved a list of its venue and facility opening hours for the Christmas and New Year period.

Most customer service offices will close at 5pm on December 24 and reopen on January 2.

Phone enquiries will be taken 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 4970 0700.

Other council services closed from Christmas Day and reopening on January 2 include: Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre, Boyne Tannum Community Centre, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, all libraries and the Mt Larcom Rural Transaction Centre including Post Office.

The council’s animal pound will open December 24 and December 27 from 1-5pm for appointment-only impounded animal releases.

It will be closed December 25-26, December 28 until resuming normal hours on January 2.

For Gladstone Aquatic Centre and Mt Larcom pool hours, visit bluefit.com.au.

For a full list of times visit https://tinyurl.com/y3cdq9yl.