Council approves body camera policy for staff

MATT HARRIS
28th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
There was barely any time for the seats to warm up at Gladstone Regional Council’s most recent meeting.

The abridged meeting lasted 77 minutes with only a handful of items discussed.

There was apologies from mayor Matt Burnett and councillors Kahn Goodluck and Natalia Muszkat due to their attendance at the Local Government Association of Queensland Annual Conference in Cairns, which was previously approved.

One item up for discussion was a proposed Body Worn Camera Policy, which was adopted at the meeting.

The policy would apply to “all employees or other individuals engaged by Council” who “use or manage the operations of body worn cameras or other digital recording devices”.

The five-page policy document is a thorough one, covering information such as what is defined as a “recordable incident”, data management of recordings and how long they are stored.

The policy states “all data will initially be classified as ‘non-evidential’ and stored for a period of 90 days, before being permanently deleted”.

Recordings would be, upon request, also be made available to Queensland Police Service or other law enforcement agencies.

There is also an extensive list of requirements for officers issued with body worn cameras.

On that list of requirements is the device can only be used while a council officer is on duty, ensuring it is positioned in a prominent location on the officer’s body and to “restrict recording to areas and persons necessary in order to obtain evidence and intelligence relevant to the duties or incident and attempt to minimise collateral intrusion to those not involved”.

