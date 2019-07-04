Council approve two-year tyre contract

THE doors were shut for longer than they were open at an abridged Gladstone Regional Council meeting this week.

Mayor Matt Burnett (overseas) and councillors Peter Masters, Desley O'Grady and Natalia Muszkat (leave) were absent for the meeting but quorum was still able to be reached with five councillors present at the meeting, chaired by acting mayor Chris Trevor.

Cr Burnett is currently in Japan visiting Gladstone sister city Saiki before he heads to the United States for the July 8-11 Bio World Congress in Iowa.

There was only 17 pages on the council agenda covering five items - two internal council policies were discussed alongside three confidential items.

The council will close a meeting to the public to allow for discussion of confidential items under section 275 of the Local Government Regulation 2012.

One of those items relates to the consideration of options for Calliope's waste water treatment plant effluent.

"The decision was more around looking at the longer-term options with respect to the disposal of effluent in the Calliope sewerage system and we've secured a long term with respect to that,” acting CEO Mark Holmes said.

Another item related to a preferred supplier arrangement with Bridgestone, with the council approving a two-year, $611,000 contract with the auto parts manufacturer.

Mr Holmes said the arrangement would cover all vehicles in the council's fleet from "heavy machinery right down to our passenger vehicles”.