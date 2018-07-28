Council apologises for removing Clinton family's grave items

THE Clinton Lawn Cemetery is a special place for Gladstone mum Debbie Schulze and the Gladstone Council is working with her to keep it that way.

The Gladstone mother-of-three lost her son almost two years ago.

She was distraught when she discovered a sentimental vase of flowers and a toy windmill, among other items, had been removed from her son's plot over the weekend by council workers.

"Our family agreed this site was perfect for James because it has views of the Gladstone Ports where he used to work and sometimes you can hear the sounds of motorbikes, which was his favourite thing to do,” the Clinton mum said.

Ms Schulze said she didn't realise the ornaments on her son's grave were inappropriate but was thankful for the council's personal apology.

"The council called me on Wednesday evening and were very apologetic about what had happened,” she said.

"I only recently lost my son and I come to his grave site often.

"It's my special place for mourning and to find his things gone was very painful.

"On Wednesday council informed me what had happened and apologised for not informing me first.

"I really appreciate the personal call from them and they are working with me to get some appropriate items on the site.

"They are also sending me a specific list of items I can and can't have.”

According to Gladstone Regional Council's cemetery policy constructing monuments is restricted.

"A person shall not, in any Council Controlled Cemetery, construct or install any monument, memorial, foundation, vault, table, headstone, gravestone, kerbing, railing or other structure, and make any inscription or carry out any adornment,” the policy states.

It comes with an exception of written approval by Council's Cemetery Department.