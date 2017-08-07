26°
News

Council announces erosion repairs at BITS shoreline

Caroline Tung
| 7th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Wild Cattle Creek before the erosion began.
Wild Cattle Creek before the erosion began. Facebook Amanda Bohan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE Regional Council has announced management works to restore the shoreline at Wild Cattle Creek, Tannum Sands will begin tomorrow.

Methods to repair the erosion below Millenium Esplanade , which involves the transfer of built-up sand, will take three weeks to complete.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had chosen the most practical option.

"Sandpush was the easiest, and regardless, the first step,” he said.

"From the consultant's point of view, there were a few options in terms of what council could do to remediate the area.”

MORE | News

>> The biggest Gladstone Show yet

>> State school's students outperform rest of Queensland

>> Stalker leaves six-page note under teen's pillow

Contractors QMC Group and Quality Management and Construction Group will work in partnership to re-profile the shoreline and repair the existing vertical drop.

The project will cost $300,000.

"The community at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands has overwhelmingly asked for it to happen and I think it's a fair and reasonable cost to protect our beach,” Cr Burnett said.

A field study was conducted in November 2013, which assessed coastal environments at the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands area.

Environmental consultancy Ecosure and a coastal engineer surveyed sites at Lilley's Beach, Wyndham Park, Tannum Sands, Wild Cattle Creek, Wild Cattle Island and Colosseum Inlet over two days.

In September 2014, the council released a final report of the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands Shoreline Erosion Management Plan.

Conservation Volunteers Australia Gladstone regional manager Linda Fahle said raising community awareness of minimising human impact could help manage shoreline erosion.

"It's definitely the walking and jumping off sand dunes, but a lot of is it quite tidal as well,” she said.

"Also, coming out and helping with revegetation works and rubbish removal would be amazing. Every bit helps.”

The council deliberately waited until after the Beach Arts Music festival to begin management works.

"If the tides are advantageous for us to get a lot of work done on the weekend, we will, but if it's not appropriate tides for us, we'll prefer to stay away from the beach on weekends,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said. maintaining the aesthetic of the shoreline was a top priority.

You may also be interested in:

BREAKING: Huge inflatable playground opening in Gladstone

'Disgusting': Respected Gladstone man shocks community with conviction

"I'm hoping we don't have to take the next step, because I really don't want to see ugly (concrete) structures on the beach,” he said.

"I think the beach is beautiful as it is.”

The project took six months to gain all the relevant environmental approvals from the State Government.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bits shoreline erosion works gladstone regional council wild cattle creek

Calliope workers camp tax 'advantage' under scrutiny

Calliope workers camp tax 'advantage' under scrutiny

'Unfair' tax benefits for a Calliope workers camp built for Gladstone's LNG boom have again struck a chord, this time with a Queensland Senator.

Foul-mouthed man aggressive with daughter, punches woman in head

Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.

Gladstone man bad-mouths police officers, served parole sentence.

Gladstone students to make like onions on stage

EXCITED: Ziggy Page, 9, from Gladstone West State School, getting ready to audition.

Second round of auditions for Shrek, The Musical start next week.

Youth Council offers young residents chance to set sail

The Young Endeavour in the Gladstone Marina. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Chance to take part in Young Endeavour Youth Development program.

Local Partners

Students focus on keeping Great Barrier Reef healthy

Reef Guardian Schools brainstorm solutions to reef threat.

Vandals ruin, steal before project is even complete

Cr Desley O'Grady is disappointed at theft and vandalism of plants in the Gladstone CBD. Buckets currently replace missing plants in one of the locations.

Vandalism and theft at Goondoon St project costing ratepayers.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Netflix documentary claims 'eating eggs as bad as smoking'

The film claims eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes a day.

What The Health slammed by experts

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $439,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week