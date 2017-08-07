Council announces erosion repairs at BITS shoreline

GLADSTONE Regional Council has announced management works to restore the shoreline at Wild Cattle Creek, Tannum Sands will begin tomorrow.

Methods to repair the erosion below Millenium Esplanade , which involves the transfer of built-up sand, will take three weeks to complete.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had chosen the most practical option.

"Sandpush was the easiest, and regardless, the first step,” he said.

"From the consultant's point of view, there were a few options in terms of what council could do to remediate the area.”

Contractors QMC Group and Quality Management and Construction Group will work in partnership to re-profile the shoreline and repair the existing vertical drop.

The project will cost $300,000.

"The community at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands has overwhelmingly asked for it to happen and I think it's a fair and reasonable cost to protect our beach,” Cr Burnett said.

A field study was conducted in November 2013, which assessed coastal environments at the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands area.

Environmental consultancy Ecosure and a coastal engineer surveyed sites at Lilley's Beach, Wyndham Park, Tannum Sands, Wild Cattle Creek, Wild Cattle Island and Colosseum Inlet over two days.

In September 2014, the council released a final report of the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands Shoreline Erosion Management Plan.

Conservation Volunteers Australia Gladstone regional manager Linda Fahle said raising community awareness of minimising human impact could help manage shoreline erosion.

"It's definitely the walking and jumping off sand dunes, but a lot of is it quite tidal as well,” she said.

"Also, coming out and helping with revegetation works and rubbish removal would be amazing. Every bit helps.”

The council deliberately waited until after the Beach Arts Music festival to begin management works.

"If the tides are advantageous for us to get a lot of work done on the weekend, we will, but if it's not appropriate tides for us, we'll prefer to stay away from the beach on weekends,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett said. maintaining the aesthetic of the shoreline was a top priority.

"I'm hoping we don't have to take the next step, because I really don't want to see ugly (concrete) structures on the beach,” he said.

"I think the beach is beautiful as it is.”

The project took six months to gain all the relevant environmental approvals from the State Government.