Plans amended to fix tourism hot spot's small carpark

Gladstone Regional Council will host its first community consultation meeting next month about its plans to add more car parks at the Seveteen Seventy marina and boat ramp. Rob Black

PLANS to increase parking at one of the region's busiest boat ramps, at Seventeen Seventy, have been amended after the Gladstone Regional Council received negative community feedback.

The new plans to add 41 parking places will be unveiled at the first community consultation meeting next month.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council wanted to work with the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy regions to ensure the project, should it go ahead, met the needs of boat ramp and carpark users.

"...but there are site and budget restrictions which must be overcome to deliver that outcome," Cr Burnett said.

The original proposed upgrade to the Seventeen Seventy boat ramp carpark.

"Council's concept plans indicate that some modifications to driveways, street trees, footpaths and garden beds along Captain Cook Drive may be needed, along with major modifications to its road alignment."

Agnes Water resident Josie Meng said boat ramp users were concerned the proposed upgrade did not offer enough room for double and tri-axle trailers.

The Volunteer Marine Rescue member said national park-owned land near the car park would need to be used to build more spaces.

The community meeting will be held at the Round Hill VMR headquarters on April 7 from 2-3.30pm.