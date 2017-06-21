Big changes for developers in Gladstone under new plans

THE FIRST major amendment to Gladstone Regional Council's planning scheme will come into effect on July 3 after being adopted at yesterday's council meeting.

Development applications lodged on or after that date will need to meet the amended scheme's requirements.

Acting mayor Chris Trevor said the amendment cut red tape, further controlled residential land supply and streamlined application processes.

"Developers need to demonstrate community and economic need for large residential and commercial developments under the changes," Cr Trevor said.

"Developments within the CBD must also incorporate streetscape works, if appropriate, in line with the Jumpstart Our City Heart strategy."

Planning and Development Committee chair Cr Glenn Churchill said the amendment was prompted by feedback from businesses, industry and community members.

He said the scheme also now used language and terminology consistent with the State Government's Planning Act 2016.

The council's planning scheme was originally adopted on October 6, 2015, replacing earlier planning schemes implemented by the Gladstone City, Calliope Shire and Miriam Vale Shire councils.

Planning scheme changes: