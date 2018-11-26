Council adopts fee for commercial stationary vendors

Gladstone Regional Council's $5 a day fee would not apply to vendors at the Feast on East Markets.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has taken a cautious approach when deciding on land fees for commercial stationary vendors.

The council had three options to consider at its general meeting last Tuesday: introduce a fee of $10 per day of operation, introduce a fee of $5 per day of operation, or no fee.

It went with the $5 per day option in a move designed to make it fair on bricks and mortar businesses.

The fee would only apply to stationary vending operators on council land.

Currently commercial fixed premises on average pay $6048 annually for their general rate category, about $16.50 a day, whereas stationary vendors currently pay $147 for their annual renewal fee.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council would monitor the fee policy over the next year.

"This means if you want to park somewhere on council-controlled land you'll pay an initial $5 per day with this to be reviewed after 12 months," Cr Burnett said.

"If you want to park on council land for three days it's $15, if you want to park there seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year it's $1825, which is still considerably less than the bricks and mortar average pays."

Cr Burnett accepted bricks and mortar businesses and mobile vendors were different but said the council had to diversify in conducting business.

"It's 2018 and people are buying things online every day. People are looking for different options in how they shop and how they buy, whether it's goods or services," he said.

"This (policy) is saying if you're going to be on council land it's an extra $5 a day to help cover the cost of administering and the rest of it."

Cr Burnett said the council had found the right balance with its decision.

"People will say $10 a day isn't much but $5 isn't much either," he said.

"When you times it out over a year it's still a reasonable fee.

"People are looking at different ways of doing business in the Gladstone region and we've got to be able to support them while also supporting our local bricks and mortar businesses."