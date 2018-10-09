Could you cook a two course meal for over 85 seniors?

SHORT ORDER: Roy Jones of Evenglow is looking for a new cook.

IF YOU like to cook for large groups of people then Evenglow needs you.

Every second Wednesday, the group entertains and serves meals to over 85 elderly Gladstone residents at the Senior Citizens hall.

President of Evenglow volunteers Roy Jones said the group's cook is leaving town.

"Carrie Emmerson is retiring and we'll be without a cook," he said.

"They don't need to be qualified he said, just someone keen on cooking and wanting a bit of fun."

Mr Jones said the organisation has been running for over 41 years.

"The seniors are brought in from their homes or places like New Auckland Place, Edenvale, Nhulundu, Bindaree Care Centre.

"It's a great social outing for those who attend.

"For $6, morning tea is provided, followed by an hour's entertainment, and then an hour of hoy, which is a bit like bingo where we call out cards instead of numbers.

"Following that we serve a two-course lunch and most of the meals are sponsored by organisations or individuals from around the region like the Catholic Ladies Group, CWA, Glenn Butcher, Quota, National Seniors, the Community Charity Fund, Webb Electrical, the council, the Orchid Society and individuals who like to donate to the fund.

"Members from those clubs come down and help serve the meals.

"South Gladstone Rotary club has been sponsoring the group for the full 41 years."

Local entertainers pitch in as well.

"We have musicians who freely give their time and play music for an hour or so," MrJones said.

"And we celebrate special days like Father's and Mother's Day.

"On Anzac Day we get a bugler and piper and a couple of blokes from the RSL and a troop of naval cadets come down as well.

"The oldies love it."

Mr Jones said there were nine members on the Evenglow committee and about 15 volunteers.

"I've been involved since 2010," he said.

"Cathy Coburn has been helping out for 20 years or more.

"It's a lot of meals and our cooks do most of them.

"But the people serving the oldies are getting old themselves."

Mr Jones said anyone interested in helping out should contact the Senior Citizens Centre on 49724465.

"Or just drop at 83 Oaka Lane or drop down to the hall tomorrow around 9am and have a chat," he said.