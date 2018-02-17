MODEL SEARCH: Could you be the next face of Gladstone?

WORTHY CAUSE: The 'RACQ 2018 Face of Gladstone' competition will be held at the Grand Hotel tonight from 5pm.

WHAT do you think - could you be the face of Gladstone?

The 'RACQ 2018 Face of Gladstone' modelling competition will be held tonight at the Grand Hotel from 5pm.

The competition is hosted by modelling agency Elite Avenue Gladstone and is open to the general public - no experience necessary.

Contestants can enter free, while guests, guardians and partners will be charged $40 each, with 100% of all entry fees donated to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

Rescue service spokeswoman Kirsty Wooler said fund raising events like the model search were vital for the helicopter service's survival.

"We're only 50 per cent government-funded, so that's $3.6 million that we have to raise from the community through events like this," Ms Wooler told The Observer.

Luckily, there seems to be plenty of community support for the cause.

"I think there's probably two factors - one is we're a local charity, so everyone knows all the money they raise is supporting their local community," Ms Wooler said.

"The other is that we average 365 operations a year and we've been operating for 22 years. So most people know someone personally who has used the service."

Em Roberts, owner of sponsor Wicked Tales Photography, and her assistant Marc Darville are volunteering their time to photograph tonight's model search event for free.

"(We) believe in giving back to those who help us in the community," Ms Roberts said.

"Those who give their time and put their lives in danger to save strangers' lives are just the best sort of people!

"RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue Service are true local heroes!"