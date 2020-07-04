Menu
Gig-starved punters might see international bands rock into Australia in February under a COVID safe tour plan. But how will it work?
Music

Could this be the first COVID-safe music tour?

by NUI TE KOHA
4th Jul 2020 11:54 AM
An alliance of Australia tour promoters has pitched a "COVID-safe road map" for international tours to resume in February 2021 to the Federal Government.

Promoter Andrew McManus, who has toured Fleetwood Mac, Luciano Pavarotti and Guns N Roses, has teamed with Geoff Jones, of touring giant TEG Live, to ask authorities to use the Under The Southern Stars Festival, with international headliners Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and Live, as a "test case" for future live music events.

US band Stone Temple Pilots. Picture: Supplied.
McManus and Jones are lobbying the Prime Minster Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to support their "Australian Live Music And Music Festival COVID Safe Plan."

The promoters said the plan will "light the way for our colleagues, allowing them to follow suit with clear guidelines to follow at their future events and festivals."

If the plan is adopted, it would be the first tour of international artists since coronavirus restrictions.

The plan includes:

THE three acts travelling with essential band members only, and two support staff, and being COVID tested before leaving Los Angeles for Australia.

ANOTHER COVID test after arriving in Australia.

THE bands being quarantined at a compound, with a rehearsal studio, for 14 days.

HIRING Australian tour to replace the band's usual tour team.

SEGREGATED sections on flights and "military style" transfers between Australian cities for the bands and crew.

LOCKED hotel floors for band and crew.

PUNTERS must download the COVID-Safe app to attend the show.

TEMPERATURE checks and strict social distancing measures at the gig.

SHOWS will be capped at 70 per cent of total capacity.

Promoter Andrew McManus
McManus told the Herald Sun on Friday: "We want to be part of the solution, not part of the COVID problem. We want to work with government, federal, state and local at all levels and formulate a plan that can get our industry off its knees.

"There needs to be a road map made, and we feel we can be a flag point for the industry to reopen its doors."

McManus and Jones said if the festival becomes a "test case," they will share the road map "at no cost, to operate all future festivals in this country."

Under The Southern Stars dates are HBF Arena, February 16; Bonython Park, Adelaide, February 19; Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington Peninsula, February 20; Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, February 21; Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, February 24; Stuart Park, Wollongong, February 26; Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle, February 27; Gosford Entertainment Grounds, Gosford, February 28; The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne, March 3;

Riverstage, Brisbane, March 6; Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, March 7.

nui.tekoha@news.com.au

Originally published as Could this be the first COVID-safe music tour?

British band Bush
US band LIVE. Picture: Clay Patrick McBride
