Could this be Gladstone's biggest New Years Eve party?

Gladstone will be the place to see in the new year with plans for a massive New Year's Eve party.

IT may only be April, but plans to launch Gladstone's New Year's Eve party are under way.

KType Creative owner Kelli Jackson said she wanted to hold an event for the community to enjoy.

"We will be holding this massive community party at the Meteors Sports Grounds,” Ms Jackson said.

"We are also planning heaps of attractions including a VIP area with a live band and bar.

"Plus outside we will have market stalls, rides and slides, face painting, live music and more.”

KType Creative are looking for exhibitors to apply for the event ranging from food vendors, business exhibitors, community groups, sport clubs, kid's entertainment and sponsors.

"Our goal (is to) bring our community together in a fun, family friendly and exciting event to celebrate the year that has passed and the new year ahead,” Ms Jackson said.

Ms Jackson said the event will help raise money for the Meteors club with entry at $5 per adult and $3 per child.

"Sponsorship allows us to cover more of the expenses involved in making this a fantastic event for everyone,” she said.

KType Creative have held successful events in the past including 4680 Expo.

Stalls start at $30 and will trade from 5.30pm until midnight, apply here.