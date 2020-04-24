Could the Goats kick off on July 4?

RUGBY UNION: There are positive indications that the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats could be in action sooner rather than later.

Put simply, training could resume on June 1 with senior and junior matches to start possibly on July 1.

GRUFC president and player Seamus O’Connor said a July 4 start date to kick off the Goats’ season was a first-round tentative date.

Rugby Australia postponed training and matches in all levels of union across the country until June 1 five weeks ago.

Queensland Rugby Union chief executive David Hanham was confident games would start just after mid year.

“We recognise that this plan is contingent on continuing positive health trends within Queensland but the actions of Queenslanders over the last few weeks are giving us confidence that these resumption dates are an achievable aim,” he said on the QRU website.

The COVID-19 curve has dropped dramatically since the start of the month from over 200 to no new cases twice during the week.

Should this trend continue, there could be easing of restrictions before June 1.

QRU said if there was another outburst of the coronavirus, then there would be plans on an August 1 start.

