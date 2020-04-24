Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRUFC Goats hope for a July 4 season start.
GRUFC Goats hope for a July 4 season start.
Sport

Could the Goats kick off on July 4?

NICK KOSSATCH
24th Apr 2020 5:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: There are positive indications that the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats could be in action sooner rather than later.

Put simply, training could resume on June 1 with senior and junior matches to start possibly on July 1.

GRUFC president and player Seamus O’Connor said a July 4 start date to kick off the Goats’ season was a first-round tentative date.

Rugby Australia postponed training and matches in all levels of union across the country until June 1 five weeks ago.

Queensland Rugby Union chief executive David Hanham was confident games would start just after mid year.

“We recognise that this plan is contingent on continuing positive health trends within Queensland but the actions of Queenslanders over the last few weeks are giving us confidence that these resumption dates are an achievable aim,” he said on the QRU website.

The COVID-19 curve has dropped dramatically since the start of the month from over 200 to no new cases twice during the week.

Should this trend continue, there could be easing of restrictions before June 1.

QRU said if there was another outburst of the coronavirus, then there would be plans on an August 1 start.

RELATED STORY: PICS: Central Queensland talent pool is getting deeper

RELATED STORY: Barbarians ready to battle against rugby's greatest

coronavirusgladstone queensland reds queensland suburban rugby union rugby capricornia rugby queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fuel prices: Huge discrepancy in neighbouring towns

        premium_icon Fuel prices: Huge discrepancy in neighbouring towns

        News Calls for ACCC intervention on fuel prices in regional Qld.

        • 24th Apr 2020 4:47 PM
        WATCH: Police bust driver 46km/h over the limit

        premium_icon WATCH: Police bust driver 46km/h over the limit

        News Queensland Police are warning residents of the dangers of speeding after a driver...

        Drama at a distance: The arts go digital

        premium_icon Drama at a distance: The arts go digital

        News Growing up in the digital world puts students at an advantage.

        Raising a flag to the fallen

        premium_icon Raising a flag to the fallen

        News A year ago Major Ed Dahlheimer was sharing breakfast in Afghanistan