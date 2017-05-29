Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

THE convicted drug smuggler is back on Australian soil and in hiding, but Gladstone could soon be on her radar.

Despite creating a public Instagram account before her arrival back home, Schapelle Corby has been in hiding for her first day of freedom.

Corby's mother, Rosleigh Rose, reportedly has no idea of her daughter's where-abouts but told Fairfax Media a flight to Gladstone might be in order.

Schapelle Corby's mother Rosleigh Rose speaks to the media outside her residence in Loganlea, south of Brisbane. News Corp.

"Didn't you know? She caught a flight yesterday to Cairns," Ms Rose told Fairfax Media.

"Um, I might have to go to the airport to get on a plane to Darwin, Cairns, Gladstone, wherever."

Corby was on a Malindo flight from Bali, which landed in Brisbane shortly before its expected 5.40am AEST arrival time Sunday.

The 39-year-old and her sister Mercedes were escorted from the plane and into a waiting convoy comprising nine black vans, who then led a string of media on a wild-goose chase through southeast Queensland.

Corby has not been seen since her return to Australia early Sunday morning.