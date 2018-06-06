Could Nemo find a new home at Boyne Island?

FINDING A CLOWN FISH: The fish made popular by Disney's Finding Nemo, have been depleted by collection for the pet trade.

THE Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre could soon be playing host to a much-loved species from the Great Barrier Reef.

Clown fish, stars of the 2003 animated film Finding Nemo, have had their numbers depleted through collection for the pet trade, largely as a result of the popularity of the movie.

BIEEC is seeking to set up a clown fish breeding program in the coming months.

Michael Gabriel, teacher at BIEEC, said there's very few places which breed clown fish in Australia.

The centre would like to have the resources to set up a live link on its website so the fish can be monitored regularly. It is working on securing funding.

Mr Gabriel said the centre, which is fundamentally a teaching facility, is also looking to establish a barramundi breeding program.

Keeping barramundi at the education centre will give students the chance to learn more about the species. Mike Richards

"It'll provide a little bit of interpretive student interaction, so (students) know what's going on as well as the species' life cycle processes," he said.

Mr Gabriel said Sunday's Ecofest was a success for the organisation, which manned a stall featuring a pedal power generator bike.

Children were asked to hop on and try to generate enough power to light a 150-watt bulb.

"It really opened their eyes, to be able to recognise making energy is not easy," Mr Gabriel said.

"Not many were able to light up the 150-watt globe."