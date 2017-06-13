Could Benaraby be getting its very own Big Thing?

AUSTRALIA'S bizarre collection of Big Things is an attraction for tourists and could be coming to Gladstone.

We could soon join the multitude of Big Things scattered throughout the country.

When thinking about Australia's main attractions it's the country's beautiful sites, diverse wildlife and rich landscapes that come to mind.

If you're one to think outside the box, however, Australia's collection of Big Things could be for you.

In a recent Facebook post, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said he had visited the Big Orange in Gayndah on his way to North Burnett.

Mayor Burnett's post went on to say "wait till you see what BIG thing is being built in Benaraby,” hinting to Gladstone Region residents a Big Thing might be in store for Benaraby.

Right now Queenslanders are fortunate enough to have a number of Big Things to choose to visit including the Big Crocodile Head near Daintree River, the Big Peanut just north of Tolga and the Big Mango in Bowen.

Other Big Things in the sunshine state include the Big Fish outside of Tarzali Lakes, the Big Barramundi in Daintree and in Normanton, the Big Cassowary in Mission Beach and the Big Gumboot near Tully.

If you think it's about time the Gladstone region got its own Big Thing, let us know your ideas in the comments below or email news@gladstoneobserver.com.au.